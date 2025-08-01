SKBL’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s Stock Performance

The market performance of Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of SKBL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s current trading price is -95.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -11.45%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.65 and $14.25. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.7 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -95.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.40M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.6365, with a change in price of -8.0944. Similarly, Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd recorded 1,367,053 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -93.36%.

Examining SKBL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SKBL stands at 3.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

SKBL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 0.24% and 0.46%, respectively.

SKBL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag.