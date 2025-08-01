Shoals Technologies Group Inc: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The present stock price for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) is $5.39. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $11.0 after an opening price of $5.39. The stock briefly fell to $4.0 before ending the session at $5.39.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of SHLS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s current trading price is -23.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.89%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.71 and $7.00. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.46 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.43 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 901.07M and boasts a workforce of 1290 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Shoals Technologies Group Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.47, with a change in price of +2.57. Similarly, Shoals Technologies Group Inc recorded 6,115,585 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +91.13%.

Examining SHLS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHLS stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

SHLS Stock Stochastic Average

Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 61.72%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.75% and 51.25%, respectively.

SHLS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -18.09% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 17.17%. The price of SHLS fallen by 2.37% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.92%.