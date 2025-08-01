SCHL’s Stock Dilemma: Scholastic Corp’s Market Performance and Outlook

Scholastic Corp (SCHL) has a current stock price of $24.64. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $35.0 after opening at $24.69. The stock’s low for the day was $35.0, and it eventually closed at $24.67.

In terms of market performance, Scholastic Corp had a somewhat regular.

52-week price history of SCHL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Scholastic Corp’s current trading price is -27.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $15.77 and $34.18. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.17 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Scholastic Corp (SCHL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 617.23M and boasts a workforce of 7090 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.39, with a change in price of +2.96. Similarly, Scholastic Corp recorded 344,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.79%.

SCHL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SCHL stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

SCHL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Scholastic Corp over the past 50 days is 74.57%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.46%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 60.54% and 66.72%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SCHL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -19.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 23.39%. The price of SCHL fallen by 12.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.72%.