Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -88.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.41 and $145.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.78 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 10.95 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) is $16.05. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $80.0 after an opening price of $16.09. The stock briefly fell to $5.0 before ending the session at $16.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.58B and boasts a workforce of 1372 employees.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Sarepta Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.55, with a change in price of -83.59. Similarly, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc recorded 7,910,940 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SRPT stands at 1.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

SRPT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 16.86%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.28% and 45.51%, respectively.

SRPT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -88.78% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -85.98%. The price of SRPT leaped by -11.82% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 34.49%.