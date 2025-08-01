RVSN’s 2025 Market Dance: Down -48.17% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -48.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -43.57%. The price of RVSN increased 20.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.68%.

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) current stock price is $0.41. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.0 after opening at $0.4. The stock’s lowest point was $2.0 before it closed at $0.37.

Rail Vision Ltd’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of RVSN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Rail Vision Ltd’s current trading price is -85.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.83%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.27 and $2.72. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.02 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.68 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.24M and boasts a workforce of 52 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

RVSN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RVSN stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

RVSN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Rail Vision Ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 40.34%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.15% and 57.10%, respectively.