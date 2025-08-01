Roivant Sciences Ltd Inc. (ROIV) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.37%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.07%. The price of ROIV increased 3.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.18%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) stock is currently valued at $11.36. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $22.0 after opening at $11.36. The stock briefly dropped to $12.0 before ultimately closing at $11.4.

Roivant Sciences Ltd experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of ROIV Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Roivant Sciences Ltd’s current trading price is -12.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.73 and $13.06. The Roivant Sciences Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 3.55 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.96 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.72B and boasts a workforce of 750 employees.

Roivant Sciences Ltd: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Roivant Sciences Ltd as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.91, with a change in price of +0.72. Similarly, Roivant Sciences Ltd recorded 6,540,544 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.77%.

ROIV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROIV stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ROIV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Roivant Sciences Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.86%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 60.93%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.03% and 65.37%, respectively.