RIVN’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $9.50 to $17.15 – What’s Next for Investors?

At present, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has a stock price of $12.52. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $23.0 after an opening price of $12.59. The day’s lowest price was $7.05, and it closed at $12.87.

Rivian Automotive Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of RIVN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Rivian Automotive Inc’s current trading price is -26.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $9.50 to $17.15. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Rivian Automotive Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 19.62 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.32.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.36B and boasts a workforce of 14861 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Rivian Automotive Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.19, with a change in price of +1.57. Similarly, Rivian Automotive Inc recorded 31,587,383 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.32%.

Examining RIVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIVN stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

RIVN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Rivian Automotive Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 11.13%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.35%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 33.33% and 41.92% respectively.

RIVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -22.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.12%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RIVN has leaped by -2.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.60%.