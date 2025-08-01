RENB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.08: What It Means for Renovaro Inc’s Future

The market performance of Renovaro Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of RENB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Renovaro Inc’s current trading price is -87.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.26 to $2.10. In the Healthcare sector, the Renovaro Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.88 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.64 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Renovaro Inc (RENB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.01M and boasts a workforce of 25 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3992, with a change in price of -0.5618. Similarly, Renovaro Inc recorded 2,543,404 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.74%.

Examining RENB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RENB stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

RENB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Renovaro Inc over the last 50 days is 0.26%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.46% and 29.67%, respectively.

RENB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -78.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -66.52%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RENB has leaped by -6.07%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.53%.