Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Reliance Global Group Inc’s current trading price is -79.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.34%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.97 and $5.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.39 million over the last 3 months.

Reliance Global Group Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.32M and boasts a workforce of 64 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3610, with a change in price of -0.3700. Similarly, Reliance Global Group Inc recorded 886,271 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.69%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RELI stands at 4.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.22.

RELI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Reliance Global Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.59%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 8.42% and 8.00% respectively.

RELI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -71.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -50.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RELI has leaped by -40.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -23.02%.