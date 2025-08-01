RAYA’s Market Whiplash: -91.40% YTD Decline, -96.93% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -91.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -94.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RAYA has leaped by -96.93%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -44.41%.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of RAYA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc’s current trading price is -97.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.05 and $3.35. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 227.91 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 17.28 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -95.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.45M and boasts a workforce of 360 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5564, with a change in price of -1.1808. Similarly, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc recorded 13,113,032 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -94.46%.

RAYA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RAYA stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

RAYA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc over the past 50 days is 0.43%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.43%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 0.52% and 0.58%, respectively, over the past 20 days.