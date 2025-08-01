PSX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.99%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PSX has fallen by 0.35%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.60%.

At present, Phillips 66 (PSX) has a stock price of $123.58. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $158.0 after an opening price of $123.58. The day’s lowest price was $125.0, and it closed at $124.4.

Phillips 66 experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of PSX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Phillips 66’s current trading price is -17.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$91.01 and $150.12. The Phillips 66’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 3.93 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.33 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.94B and boasts a workforce of 13200 employees.

Phillips 66: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Phillips 66 as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 117.53, with a change in price of -2.60. Similarly, Phillips 66 recorded 3,378,816 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.06%.

PSX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PSX stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

PSX Stock Stochastic Average

Phillips 66’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 55.52%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.02% and 41.93%, respectively.