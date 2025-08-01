PSTV’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -71.86% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -57.08%. The price of PSTV fallen by 67.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.79%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) has a current stock price of $0.51. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $20.5 after opening at $0.53. The stock’s low for the day was $3.0, and it eventually closed at $0.48.

Plus Therapeutics Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

52-week price history of PSTV Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Plus Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -77.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 215.18%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.16 and $2.31. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 5.79 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 28.83 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.16M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Plus Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5773, with a change in price of -0.7434. Similarly, Plus Therapeutics Inc recorded 23,918,129 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.54%.

PSTV Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Plus Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 66.85%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.14% and 52.66%, respectively.