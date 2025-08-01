Prologis Inc (PLD) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Prologis Inc’s current trading price is -19.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.11%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $85.35 and $132.57. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Real Estate reached around 4.11 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.34 million over the last three months.

Prologis Inc (PLD) has a current stock price of $106.78. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $140.0 after opening at $106.78. The stock’s low for the day was $95.0, and it eventually closed at $108.49.

The market performance of Prologis Inc has been somewhat stable.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Prologis Inc (PLD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 101.48B and boasts a workforce of 2703 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Prologis Inc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Prologis Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.80, with a change in price of -13.13. Similarly, Prologis Inc recorded 4,953,049 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.95%.

How PLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLD stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

PLD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Prologis Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 32.75%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.82% and 41.59%, respectively.

PLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -13.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -10.40%. The price of PLD fallen by 0.19% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.68%.