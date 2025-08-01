PCG Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

PG&E Corp (PCG) stock is currently valued at $13.9. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $24.0 after opening at $13.95. The stock briefly dropped to $17.0 before ultimately closing at $14.02.

In terms of market performance, PG&E Corp had a fairly uneven.

52-week price history of PCG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. PG&E Corp’s current trading price is -36.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.13%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $12.97 and $21.72. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.24 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 24.47 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

PG&E Corp (PCG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.54B and boasts a workforce of 28410 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for PG&E Corp

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating PG&E Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.77, with a change in price of -2.06. Similarly, PG&E Corp recorded 21,620,355 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.98%.

Examining PCG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PCG stands at 1.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.74.

PCG Stock Stochastic Average

PG&E Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 18.15%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.58% and 78.72%, respectively.

PCG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.20%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.44%. The price of PCG decreased -0.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.31%.