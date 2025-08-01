Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (PHH) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd’s current trading price is -98.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.80%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.75 and $41.49. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 0.69 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.51 million over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd has been fairly unsteady.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (PHH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -94.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.03M and boasts a workforce of 31 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.8045, with a change in price of -6.9685. Similarly, Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd recorded 1,110,678 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -90.62%.

How PHH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PHH stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

PHH Stock Stochastic Average

Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.03%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 0.05% and 0.05%, respectively.

PHH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it.