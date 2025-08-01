logo

Paramount Global (PARA) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Paramount Global’s current trading price is -3.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.56%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.95 and $13.59. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 8.78 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Paramount Global (PARA) currently stands at $13.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $20.0 after starting at $13.13. The stock’s lowest price was $8.5 before closing at $12.57.

The market performance of Paramount Global’s stock has been harmonious in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Paramount Global (PARA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.10B and boasts a workforce of 22100 employees.

Paramount Global: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Paramount Global as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.99, with a change in price of +1.03. Similarly, Paramount Global recorded 8,693,398 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PARA stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

PARA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Paramount Global’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 72.93%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 66.13% and 65.99% respectively.

PARA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.46%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 19.22%. The price of PARA fallen by 1.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.31%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.