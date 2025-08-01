Paramount Global (PARA) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Paramount Global’s current trading price is -3.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.56%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.95 and $13.59. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 8.78 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Paramount Global (PARA) currently stands at $13.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $20.0 after starting at $13.13. The stock’s lowest price was $8.5 before closing at $12.57.

The market performance of Paramount Global’s stock has been harmonious in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Paramount Global (PARA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.10B and boasts a workforce of 22100 employees.

Paramount Global: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Paramount Global as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.99, with a change in price of +1.03. Similarly, Paramount Global recorded 8,693,398 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PARA stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

PARA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Paramount Global’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 72.93%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 66.13% and 65.99% respectively.

PARA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.46%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 19.22%. The price of PARA fallen by 1.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.31%.