Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Palantir Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -2.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 639.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $21.23 and $160.89. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 31.67 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 80.15 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) is $156.89. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $178.0 after opening at $158.16. It dipped to a low of $40.0 before ultimately closing at $158.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 370.25B and boasts a workforce of 3936 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Palantir Technologies Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 119.97, with a change in price of +79.37. Similarly, Palantir Technologies Inc recorded 89,495,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +103.91%.

How PLTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLTR stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

PLTR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Palantir Technologies Inc over the past 50 days is 87.75%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.01%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.07% and 90.29%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PLTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 494.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 93.17%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PLTR has fallen by 18.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.20%.