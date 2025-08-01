Opendoor Technologies Inc: Rising -58.57% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

The stock price for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) currently stands at $2.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.0 after starting at $2.04. The stock’s lowest price was $0.68 before closing at $1.84.

Opendoor Technologies Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

52-week price history of OPEN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Opendoor Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -58.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 305.00%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.51 and $4.97. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 127.33 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 172.88 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 175.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.50B and boasts a workforce of 1470 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Opendoor Technologies Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0028, with a change in price of +0.8615. Similarly, Opendoor Technologies Inc recorded 127,716,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +71.79%.

Examining OPEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPEN stands at 3.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.45.

OPEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 34.81%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 33.90%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.44% and 33.85%, respectively.

OPEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.01%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 43.99%. The price of OPEN fallen by 263.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.94%.