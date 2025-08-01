Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Onto Innovation Inc’s current trading price is -58.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.33%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $85.88 and $228.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.54 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.44 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) is $94.75. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $190.0 after an opening price of $94.75. The stock briefly fell to $90.0 before ending the session at $102.31.

Onto Innovation Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.64B and boasts a workforce of 1551 employees.

Onto Innovation Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Onto Innovation Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 109.46, with a change in price of -38.07. Similarly, Onto Innovation Inc recorded 1,298,547 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.66%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ONTO stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ONTO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Onto Innovation Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 31.68%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 44.52% and 55.56% respectively.

ONTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -49.89% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -50.60%. The price of ONTO leaped by -5.47% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.56%.