Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s current trading price is -33.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 211.08%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.33 and $1.53. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.36 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.15 million over the last three months.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) has a current stock price of $1.01. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.01 after opening at $1.03. The stock’s low for the day was $3.05, and it eventually closed at $1.02.

The market performance of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc has been somewhat stable.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 84.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 97.90M and boasts a workforce of 28 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Oncolytics Biotech, Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6746, with a change in price of +0.3381. Similarly, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc recorded 834,321 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +52.66%.

How ONCY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ONCY stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

ONCY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 63.88%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.02%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 40.23% and 47.02%, respectively.

ONCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -3.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 38.46%. The price of ONCY fallen by 28.70% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.48%.