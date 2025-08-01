Oil States International, Inc Inc. (OIS) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.42% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OIS has leaped by -8.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.22%.

The current stock price for Oil States International, Inc (OIS) is $4.99. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $9.0 after opening at $4.99. It dipped to a low of $5.5 before ultimately closing at $5.63.

The stock market performance of Oil States International, Inc has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of OIS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Oil States International, Inc’s current trading price is -16.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.28%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.08 and $5.99. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.53 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.74 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Oil States International, Inc (OIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 308.72M and boasts a workforce of 2439 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.78, with a change in price of +0.17. Similarly, Oil States International, Inc recorded 779,849 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.53%.

OIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OIS stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

OIS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Oil States International, Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 43.34%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.53% and 71.89%, respectively.