Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Nu Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -24.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.01 and $16.15 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 19.1 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 64.54 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) is $12.22. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $19.0 after an opening price of $12.22. The stock briefly fell to $9.0 before ending the session at $12.22.

Nu Holdings Ltd experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.88B and boasts a workforce of 8716 employees.

Nu Holdings Ltd: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Nu Holdings Ltd as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.11, with a change in price of +2.04. Similarly, Nu Holdings Ltd recorded 60,999,953 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.16%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NU stands at 2.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

NU Stock Stochastic Average

Nu Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 18.56%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.07% and 5.80%, respectively.

NU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 1.66% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.08%. The price of NU leaped by -9.41% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.01%.