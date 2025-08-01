NSPR: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -15.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 14.81%. The price of NSPR increased 25.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.34%.

InspireMD Inc (NSPR) current stock price is $2.79. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $5.0 after opening at $2.79. The stock’s lowest point was $4.0 before it closed at $2.37.

The market performance of InspireMD Inc has been somewhat stable.

52-week price history of NSPR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. InspireMD Inc’s current trading price is -26.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.20%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.99 and $3.80. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.89 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.16 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

InspireMD Inc (NSPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 85.48M and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for InspireMD Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating InspireMD Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.51, with a change in price of -0.05. Similarly, InspireMD Inc recorded 124,809 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.76%.

NSPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NSPR stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

NSPR Stock Stochastic Average

InspireMD Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 86.03%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 81.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.62% and 67.32%, respectively.