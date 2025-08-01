Nokia Corp ADR’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) currently has a stock price of $4.01. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $7.0 after opening at $4.03. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.5 before it closed at $4.08.

The market performance of Nokia Corp ADR has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of NOK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Nokia Corp ADR’s current trading price is -26.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.70 and $5.48. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 10.33 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 18.49 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.60B.

Analysts’ Ratings For Nokia Corp ADR

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Nokia Corp ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.07, with a change in price of -1.13. Similarly, Nokia Corp ADR recorded 19,505,764 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.08%.

NOK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOK stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

NOK Stock Stochastic Average

Nokia Corp ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.34%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.31% and 2.51%, respectively.

NOK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -14.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NOK has leaped by -22.79%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.27%.