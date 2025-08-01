Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Newegg Commerce Inc’s current trading price is -20.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1562.90%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.32 and $69.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.71 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.91 million over the last 3 months.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1433.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.07B and boasts a workforce of 762 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.57, with a change in price of +48.57. Similarly, Newegg Commerce Inc recorded 596,322 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +659.37%.

NEGG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Newegg Commerce Inc over the last 50 days is 79.07%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 74.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.73% and 80.90%, respectively.

NEGG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 217.63%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 530.83%. The price of NEGG fallen by 220.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 60.92%.