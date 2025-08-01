Netflix Inc (NFLX) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Netflix Inc’s current trading price is -13.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.50%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $587.04 and $1341.15. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.44 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Netflix Inc (NFLX) currently stands at $1159.4. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1600.0 after starting at $1159.4. The stock’s lowest price was $750.0 before closing at $1184.2.

The market performance of Netflix Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Netflix Inc (NFLX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 492.66B and boasts a workforce of 14000 employees.

Netflix Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Netflix Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1,122.53, with a change in price of +268.29. Similarly, Netflix Inc recorded 4,259,810 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NFLX stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

NFLX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Netflix Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.91%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.68% and 7.30% respectively.

NFLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 84.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 18.53%. The price of NFLX leaped by -10.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.81%.