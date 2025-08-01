NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. NCR Atleos Corp’s current trading price is -13.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.22%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $22.30 and $35.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.55 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) is currently priced at $30.6. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $60.0 after opening at $30.6. The day’s lowest price was $30.0 before the stock closed at $26.98.

NCR Atleos Corp experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.25B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

NCR Atleos Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating NCR Atleos Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.21, with a change in price of +4.89. Similarly, NCR Atleos Corp recorded 549,939 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NATL stands at 10.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 10.68.

NATL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, NCR Atleos Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 88.48%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 60.13% and 53.14% respectively.

NATL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.55% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NATL has fallen by 7.63%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.73%.