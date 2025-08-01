Navigating MXL Stock: MaxLinear Inc Journey

The stock of MaxLinear Inc (MXL) is currently priced at $15.82. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $27.5 after opening at $15.82. The day’s lowest price was $10.0 before the stock closed at $16.99.

MaxLinear Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of MXL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. MaxLinear Inc’s current trading price is -38.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.46%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $8.35 and $25.73. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 58.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.38B and boasts a workforce of 1294 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.55, with a change in price of +3.19. Similarly, MaxLinear Inc recorded 1,379,840 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.26%.

Examining MXL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MXL stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

MXL Stock Stochastic Average

MaxLinear Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 53.76%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 29.98%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.25% and 48.03%, respectively.

MXL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.89% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MXL has fallen by 11.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.29%.