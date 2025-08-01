Navigating MTSR Stock: Metsera Inc Journey

The stock of Metsera Inc (MTSR) is currently priced at $32.99. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $65.0 after opening at $32.99. The day’s lowest price was $45.0 before the stock closed at $35.38.

Metsera Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of MTSR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Metsera Inc’s current trading price is -30.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 168.21%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $12.30 and $47.40. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.89 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.99 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Metsera Inc (MTSR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 36.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.47B and boasts a workforce of 81 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Metsera Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Metsera Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

MTSR Stock Stochastic Average

Metsera Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.05%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.16% and 95.80%, respectively.

MTSR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic.