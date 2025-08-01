Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Nasdaq Inc’s current trading price is -0.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.56%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $64.33 and $96.61. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.45 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.71 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) currently stands at $96.22. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $115.0 after starting at $96.22. The stock’s lowest price was $74.0 before closing at $95.99.

The market performance of Nasdaq Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.21B and boasts a workforce of 9162 employees.

Nasdaq Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Nasdaq Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.54, with a change in price of +21.56. Similarly, Nasdaq Inc recorded 3,596,798 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.88%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NDAQ stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

NDAQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Nasdaq Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 95.05%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 95.16% and 95.80% respectively.

NDAQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 41.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.73%. The price of NDAQ fallen by 8.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.91%.