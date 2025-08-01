logo

N2OFF Inc (NITO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. N2OFF Inc’s current trading price is -93.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.27%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.16 and $3.49. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 14.62 million over the last 3 months.

N2OFF Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

N2OFF Inc (NITO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.65M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2711, with a change in price of -0.0680. Similarly, N2OFF Inc recorded 9,448,229 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.45%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NITO stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

NITO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for N2OFF Inc over the last 50 days is 1.63%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.60% and 11.12%, respectively.

NITO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -60.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -81.11%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NITO has leaped by -12.99%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -28.48%.

