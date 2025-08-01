MWYN Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

In terms of market performance, Marwynn Holdings Inc had a fairly uneven.

52-week price history of MWYN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Marwynn Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -91.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.96 to $11.20. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Marwynn Holdings Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.19 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -72.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.34M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining MWYN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MWYN stands at 2.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.44.

MWYN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Marwynn Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is 0.87%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 10.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.40% and 8.31%, respectively.

MWYN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective.