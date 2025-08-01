logo

Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Murphy USA Inc’s current trading price is -35.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.96%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $385.44 and $561.08. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.26 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.34 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) currently stands at $362.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $600.0 after starting at $362.48. The stock’s lowest price was $350.0 before closing at $408.03.

In terms of market performance, Murphy USA Inc had a fairly uneven.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.16B and boasts a workforce of 17200 employees.

Murphy USA Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Murphy USA Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 446.47, with a change in price of -92.97. Similarly, Murphy USA Inc recorded 318,081 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.41%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MUSA stands at 4.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.99.

MUSA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Murphy USA Inc over the last 50 days is 5.02%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 6.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.28% and 26.42%, respectively.

MUSA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -27.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -26.60%. The price of MUSA leaped by -13.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.29%.

