MGIC Investment Corp’s Mixed Bag: Up 2.33% in 6 Months, Up -8.16% in 30 Days

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) current stock price is $25.9. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $30.0 after opening at $25.9. The stock’s lowest point was $26.0 before it closed at $25.37.

MGIC Investment Corp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of MTG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. MGIC Investment Corp’s current trading price is -9.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $21.94 and $28.67. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.64 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.07 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.15B and boasts a workforce of 555 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.47, with a change in price of +2.11. Similarly, MGIC Investment Corp recorded 2,406,251 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.87%.

MTG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTG stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

MTG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for MGIC Investment Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 28.88%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 28.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.46% and 21.15%, respectively.

MTG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.50%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.33%. The price of MTG decreased -8.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.33%.