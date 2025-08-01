MFG’s Market Whiplash: 36.57% YTD Rise, 4.98% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 36.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.66%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MFG has fallen by 4.98%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.84%.

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) is currently priced at $5.9. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.44 after opening at $5.9. The day’s lowest price was $6.05 before the stock closed at $5.89.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of MFG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s current trading price is -5.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.01%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $3.45 and $6.24. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 5.32 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.32 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.03B and boasts a workforce of 52554 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.39, with a change in price of +0.20. Similarly, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR recorded 3,541,964 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.51%.

MFG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MFG stands at 5.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.68.

MFG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR over the last 50 days is 65.31%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 60.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.61% and 64.58%, respectively.