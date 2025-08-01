McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. McCormick & Co., Inc’s current trading price is -18.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $69.98 and $86.24. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.63 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.35 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) is $70.63. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $102.0 after opening at $70.63. The stock touched a low of $67.0 before closing at $71.39.

McCormick & Co., Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.95B and boasts a workforce of 14100 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for McCormick & Co., Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating McCormick & Co., Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.41, with a change in price of -11.99. Similarly, McCormick & Co., Inc recorded 2,435,240 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.51%.

How MKC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MKC stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

MKC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of McCormick & Co., Inc over the last 50 days is at 7.95%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 6.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.08% and 18.02%, respectively.

MKC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.21%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.19%. The price of MKC leaped by -8.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.15%.