Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s current trading price is -25.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $49.22 and $100.32. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.61 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) has a stock price of $74.47. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $128.0 after an opening price of $74.47. The day’s lowest price was $55.0, and it closed at $79.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.57B and boasts a workforce of 22300 employees.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VAC stands at 2.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.14.

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -12.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -14.30%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VAC has leaped by -2.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.57%.