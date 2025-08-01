LQR House Inc Inc. (YHC) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -95.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -97.06%. The price of YHC leaped by -20.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -28.37%.

LQR House Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of YHC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. LQR House Inc’s current trading price is -98.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.83%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.13 and $98.00. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.79 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

LQR House Inc (YHC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.36M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.6676, with a change in price of -68.0399. Similarly, LQR House Inc recorded 2,442,643 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -98.18%.

YHC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for LQR House Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 1.30%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 0.34% and 0.94%, respectively.