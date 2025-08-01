LPRO Stock: Exploring Open Lending Corp’s Growth

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) current stock price is $2.19. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $4.0 after opening at $2.19. The stock’s lowest point was $2.5 before it closed at $2.38.

Open Lending Corp’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of LPRO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Open Lending Corp’s current trading price is -68.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 212.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.70 and $6.92. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.77 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.32 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 76.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 262.33M and boasts a workforce of 205 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Open Lending Corp

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Open Lending Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.11, with a change in price of -2.58. Similarly, Open Lending Corp recorded 2,392,768 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.09%.

LPRO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LPRO stands at 1.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.67.

LPRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Open Lending Corp over the past 50 days is 47.42%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.26%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 46.26% and 68.44%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LPRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -63.74%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -65.24%. The price of LPRO increased 10.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.12%.