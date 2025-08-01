Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Loop Industries Inc’s current trading price is -31.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.18%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.85 and $2.29. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 0.16 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.34 million over the last three months.

Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) current stock price is $1.57. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $5.8 after opening at $1.56. The stock’s lowest point was $3.0 before it closed at $1.63.

Loop Industries Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.70M and boasts a workforce of 49 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Loop Industries Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Loop Industries Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2324, with a change in price of +0.3050. Similarly, Loop Industries Inc recorded 228,260 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.60%.

LOOP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Loop Industries Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 43.98%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.10% and 74.70%, respectively.

LOOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -8.45%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 32.67%. The price of LOOP increased 24.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.11%.