LKQ Corp (LKQ) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. LKQ Corp’s current trading price is -34.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -1.45%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $29.91 and $44.82 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.13 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.43 million over the last three months.

LKQ Corp (LKQ) stock is currently valued at $29.47. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $50.0 after opening at $29.47. The stock briefly dropped to $40.0 before ultimately closing at $30.12.

LKQ Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

LKQ Corp (LKQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.58B and boasts a workforce of 47000 employees.

LKQ Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating LKQ Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.37, with a change in price of -13.91. Similarly, LKQ Corp recorded 2,622,983 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.07%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LKQ stands at 0.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.86.

LKQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, LKQ Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.31%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.39%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.26% and 7.62%, respectively.

LKQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -26.62%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -22.12%. The price of LKQ decreased -22.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.12%.

