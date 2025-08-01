Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (LECO) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc’s current trading price is 6.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.14%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $161.11 and $228.65. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 1.04 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (LECO) currently has a stock price of $243.5. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $280.0 after opening at $243.5. The lowest recorded price for the day was $180.0 before it closed at $223.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (LECO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.59B and boasts a workforce of 12000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 198.32, with a change in price of +41.83. Similarly, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc recorded 379,108 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.74%.

How LECO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LECO stands at 0.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.89.

LECO Stock Stochastic Average

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 98.56%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 97.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.27% and 85.30%, respectively.

LECO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.58%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LECO has fallen by 15.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.76%.