LIDR: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 109.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 225.18%. The price of LIDR increased 218.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -31.01%.

The market performance of AEye Inc has been somewhat stable.

52-week price history of LIDR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. AEye Inc’s current trading price is -52.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 524.72%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.49 and $6.44. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 7.25 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 16.13 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AEye Inc (LIDR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 315.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 92.76M and boasts a workforce of 45 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.96, with a change in price of +2.47. Similarly, AEye Inc recorded 10,324,452 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +438.19%.

LIDR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LIDR stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

LIDR Stock Stochastic Average

AEye Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 40.78%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 37.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.32% and 46.86%, respectively.