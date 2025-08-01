Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc. (LXRX) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -55.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.65%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LXRX has fallen by 21.03%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.31%.

The current stock price for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) is $1.07. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $6.0 after opening at $1.07. It dipped to a low of $0.7 before ultimately closing at $1.02.

The stock market performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc has been very steady.

52-week price history of LXRX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -55.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 277.29%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.28 and $2.39. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.99 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 388.60M and boasts a workforce of 103 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7032, with a change in price of +0.6782. Similarly, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 10,251,989 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +173.10%.

LXRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LXRX stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

LXRX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 60.40%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 39.36%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.56% and 39.87%, respectively.