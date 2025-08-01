Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lantern Pharma Inc’s current trading price is -27.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.12%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.55 and $6.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.72 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) currently stands at $4.44.

Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.89M and boasts a workforce of 24 employees.

Lantern Pharma Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Lantern Pharma Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.53, with a change in price of +0.78. Similarly, Lantern Pharma Inc recorded 154,252 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.31%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LTRN stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LTRN Stock Stochastic Average

Lantern Pharma Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.58%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.57% and 67.17%, respectively.

LTRN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.42%. The price of LTRN fallen by 40.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.23%.