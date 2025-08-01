KSCP’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2025’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.58%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -42.95%. The price of KSCP fallen by 22.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.67%.

Currently, the stock price of Knightscope Inc (KSCP) is $5.95. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $26.0 after opening at $5.95. The stock touched a low of $9.0 before closing at $5.59.

Knightscope Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of KSCP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Knightscope Inc’s current trading price is -79.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 142.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.45 and $28.57. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.79 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.47 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Knightscope Inc (KSCP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.71M and boasts a workforce of 71 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

KSCP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KSCP stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

KSCP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Knightscope Inc over the last 50 days is at 10.22%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 17.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.63% and 10.57%, respectively.