KRO’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2025’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -55.60%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -45.07%. The price of KRO decreased -16.80% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.01%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (KRO) stock is currently valued at $5.35. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $8.5 after opening at $5.35. The stock briefly dropped to $7.5 before ultimately closing at $5.73.

The market performance of Kronos Worldwide, Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of KRO Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Kronos Worldwide, Inc’s current trading price is -58.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.98%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $5.69 and $12.98. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 0.55 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.24 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (KRO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 615.45M and boasts a workforce of 2524 employees.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Kronos Worldwide, Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.86, with a change in price of -2.51. Similarly, Kronos Worldwide, Inc recorded 251,450 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.93%.

KRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KRO stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

KRO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Kronos Worldwide, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 4.99%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 4.02% and 6.73% respectively.