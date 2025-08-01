Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -30.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $36.69 and $61.51. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.44 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.75 million observed over the last three months.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) currently has a stock price of $42.5. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $68.0 after opening at $42.5. The lowest recorded price for the day was $42.0 before it closed at $42.36.

The market performance of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has been somewhat unstable.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.89B and boasts a workforce of 35300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.64, with a change in price of -4.61. Similarly, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc recorded 3,016,217 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.79%.

How KNX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KNX stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

KNX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is at 12.03%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 12.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.54% and 8.79%, respectively.

KNX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -18.64%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.15%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KNX has leaped by -7.79%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.70%.