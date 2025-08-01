Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -34.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 616.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.02 and $22.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.14 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.07 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) currently stands at $14.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.08 after starting at $14.48. The stock’s lowest price was $12.68 before closing at $13.68.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.93B and boasts a workforce of 12335 employees.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.70, with a change in price of -3.06. Similarly, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR recorded 2,735,981 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.45%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KC stands at 0.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

KC Stock Stochastic Average

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 65.03%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 62.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.55% and 62.41%, respectively.

KC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 465.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 23.34%. The price of KC fallen by 17.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.77%.