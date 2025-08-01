logo

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -34.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 616.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.02 and $22.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.14 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.07 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) currently stands at $14.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.08 after starting at $14.48. The stock’s lowest price was $12.68 before closing at $13.68.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.93B and boasts a workforce of 12335 employees.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.70, with a change in price of -3.06. Similarly, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR recorded 2,735,981 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.45%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KC stands at 0.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

KC Stock Stochastic Average

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 65.03%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 62.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.55% and 62.41%, respectively.

KC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 465.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 23.34%. The price of KC fallen by 17.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.77%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.