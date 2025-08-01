KGC’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 84.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KGC has fallen by 3.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.09%.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) currently has a stock price of $16.1. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $22.0 after opening at $16.09. The lowest recorded price for the day was $7.5 before it closed at $16.0.

Kinross Gold Corp’s stock market performance has been consistent.

52-week price history of KGC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Kinross Gold Corp’s current trading price is -2.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.42%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $7.84 and $16.52. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 9.43 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 20.17 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.76B.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Kinross Gold Corp

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Kinross Gold Corp as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.44, with a change in price of +5.57. Similarly, Kinross Gold Corp recorded 20,069,939 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +52.79%.

KGC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KGC stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

KGC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Kinross Gold Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 82.42%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.99%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.84% and 51.41%, respectively.